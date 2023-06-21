PotCoin (POT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $345,127.64 and $169.29 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00281860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003408 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,356,243 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

