PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 2,326 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $43,775.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,348.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Thursday, March 30th, Devendra Singh sold 5,199 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $100,756.62.

PowerSchool Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 308,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.29 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 247.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in PowerSchool by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the first quarter worth about $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About PowerSchool

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.