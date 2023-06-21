Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $98.37. 517,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500,626. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

