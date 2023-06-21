Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.53. 260,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.35. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

