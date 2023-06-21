Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. The company had a trading volume of 104,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

