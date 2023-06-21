Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.51. The stock had a trading volume of 72,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

