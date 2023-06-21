Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.80. The company had a trading volume of 345,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,162. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

