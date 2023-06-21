Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 50.4% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.88. The company had a trading volume of 385,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,547. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

