Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 50.4% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.88. The company had a trading volume of 385,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,547. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $377.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.23.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.