Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,915 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after buying an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,661,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.68. 511,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.