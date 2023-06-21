Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PRGS. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.3 %

PRGS stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $577,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

