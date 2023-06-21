ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, June 23rd

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY – Get Rating) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 23rd.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS UVXY opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

