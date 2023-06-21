ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Announces $0.27 Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2662 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 124,588,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,688,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

