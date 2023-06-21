ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Announces $0.27 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2662 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 124,588,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,688,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $69.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,475,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.