ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:BIS)

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of BIS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,313. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

