Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 848 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $454.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $451.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

