Pure Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

