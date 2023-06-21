Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMM stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

