Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM) Shares Down 0.5%

Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $19.99. 451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 76 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PPEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Putnam Panagora ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The PortfolioPlus Emerging Markets ETF (PPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of any capitalization located in emerging markets. Selected companies are perceived to possess positive environmental, social, and governance criteria.

