Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Reduced by Zacks Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,910 shares of company stock worth $4,289,300 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

