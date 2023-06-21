Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Cut by Analyst

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Baytex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 38.01%.

Baytex Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTE. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.53.

BTE opened at C$4.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.87. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.30.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.