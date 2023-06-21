Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Danaher Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Danaher in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Down 2.2 %

Danaher stock opened at $236.60 on Monday. Danaher has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

