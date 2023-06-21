Quantstamp Trading 20.9% Higher This Week (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $117,749.49 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001203 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Quantstamp Token Profile
Quantstamp launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.
