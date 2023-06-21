Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at CIBC

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Quarterhill to C$1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Quarterhill Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QTRHF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Quarterhill has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $109.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

