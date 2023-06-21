Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.41. 667,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

