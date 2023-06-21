RDA Financial Network Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $451.12. 311,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,469. The company has a market cap of $428.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $456.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

