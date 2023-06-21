RDA Financial Network Buys 1,228 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,716,000 after buying an additional 2,921,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after buying an additional 2,459,794 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IUSB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,800. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.06.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- Red Hot Eli Lilly Rolls the DICE With Its Latest Biotech Takeover
- The Surprising Automaker Going Toe-to-Toe With Tesla in 2023
- AutoZone And Why It Will Soon Be A $3,000 Stock
- Discover Financial Forms Bullish Cup Pattern, Nearing Buy Point
- New CEO At Alibaba, Good For This Undervalued Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.