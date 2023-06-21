RDA Financial Network Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.94. 99,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,175. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

