RDA Financial Network Lowers Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up about 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.22. 73,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,068. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.05 and a 12 month high of $368.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.79. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

