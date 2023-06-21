Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 15.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter worth $54,000. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

