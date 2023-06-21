Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
