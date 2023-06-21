Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.30

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 280518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares raised Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$456.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24, a PEG ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

