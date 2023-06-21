Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years. Redwood Trust has a payout ratio of 116.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Redwood Trust to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.7%.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

RWT stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 6.57. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $732.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of analysts have recently commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

