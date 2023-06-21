Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) SVP Sells $29,383.63 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $29,383.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,011.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Rau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Rau sold 2,131 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $4,432.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Andrew Rau sold 102 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $231.54.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RENT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 879,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,862. The stock has a market cap of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on RENT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.