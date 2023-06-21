Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 623.44 ($7.98).
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.25) to GBX 670 ($8.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.10) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.92), for a total value of £6,344,750 ($8,118,682.02). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
