Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 623.44 ($7.98).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.25) to GBX 670 ($8.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.10) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.19) to GBX 740 ($9.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.92), for a total value of £6,344,750 ($8,118,682.02). Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

LON RTO opened at GBX 628.40 ($8.04) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 631.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 563.59. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 442.40 ($5.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 658.40 ($8.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5,769.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

