Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 5%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.90. 150,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 120,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 21.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

