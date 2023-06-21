Reviewing NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) & Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) and Altarea SCA (OTC:ATRRF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Altarea SCA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $263.95 million 4.42 -$9.26 million ($0.32) -141.92 Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altarea SCA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 Altarea SCA 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NexPoint Residential Trust and Altarea SCA, as reported by MarketBeat.

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.15%. Given NexPoint Residential Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NexPoint Residential Trust is more favorable than Altarea SCA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and Altarea SCA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust -3.13% -1.66% -0.38% Altarea SCA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Altarea SCA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About Altarea SCA

Altarea is the leading property developer in France. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products. Listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris.

