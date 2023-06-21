RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.26 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,409 shares of company stock valued at $60,462 over the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the first quarter worth about $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

