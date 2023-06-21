Ribbon Finance (RBN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $463,624.79

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $61.81 million and approximately $463,624.79 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

