RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust, which engages in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

