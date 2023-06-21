Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ciena comprises 1.3% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.02. 313,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,453. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,541 shares of company stock valued at $681,494. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

