Riverwater Partners LLC Has $279,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,812,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after buying an additional 984,793 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 153,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,719. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.