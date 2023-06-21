Riverwater Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.69. 217,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.75. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

