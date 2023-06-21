Riverwater Partners LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.43. 551,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

