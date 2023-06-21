Riverwater Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 474.73 and a beta of 1.08. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

