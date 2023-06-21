Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after buying an additional 39,266 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after buying an additional 153,211 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.33. 61,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.61. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

