Riverwater Partners LLC Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW by 1,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Activity at CDW

CDW Stock Performance

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $177.85. 60,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,081. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.62. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

