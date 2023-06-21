Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Riverwater Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TPR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,351. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

