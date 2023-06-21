Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 587 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,994,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

