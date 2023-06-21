RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Major Shareholder Stone House Capital Management Purchases 125,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $1,322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stone House Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Stone House Capital Management acquired 75,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $732,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Stone House Capital Management acquired 50,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $410,500.00.

RumbleON Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RumbleON stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,379. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $187.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.38. RumbleON had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.24 million. Analysts predict that RumbleON, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Stone House Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $9,848,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,416 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 675.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 290,344 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RumbleON by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 118,126 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

