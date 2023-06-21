Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $4.59 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Safe has a total market cap of $95.72 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for $4.59 or 0.00015158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00100689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00047674 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030254 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003465 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 199.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.18983035 USD and is down -11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

