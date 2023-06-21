Safe (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Safe has a market capitalization of $89.59 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00014266 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00099228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00047597 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030002 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 393.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.18983035 USD and is down -11.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

