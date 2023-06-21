Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,410 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,594 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 31.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,867 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $66,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 114,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

